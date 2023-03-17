Listeners:
Background Briefing is daring narrative journalism — Australian investigations with impact. Our award-winning reporters forensically uncover the hidden stories at the heart of the country's biggest issues.close
The Thom Hartmann Program can be heard on stations across all states and three continents, on AM and FM stations. It can be heard on the radio-only channels on some local cable networksclose
Atomic Radio brings us unique music from the past following the theme of the popular game "Fallout". It's a little hard to explain. Tune if for yourself for a unique listening experience.close
Bill Wiist explores the history of the blues, from the old masters to contemporary favorites.close
With Good Reason: Fueled by curiosity. Guided by experts. Supported by you. With Good Reason brings together higher education institutions and Virginia Humanities to make scholarly research accessible to all. Each week, we share exciting discoveries, rigorous debates, and new knowledge, with ever-curious host Sarah McConnell guiding the conversation. Our show has won five Gabriel Awards for Best Documentary or Public Affairs Programs and is also the recipient of top honors from the Public Radio News Directors, Radio and Television Digital News Association, and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Featured guests have included Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison discussing race in America, Mike Seeger exploring American folk music, Ruth Osorio on disability justice movements, Bruce Greyson sharing his study of near death experiences, and Nikki Giovanni reading from her poetry. You’ll discover LGBTQ families in Shakespeare’s plays, the ways we pre-judge others based on their accents, and the surprising history of Hawaiian shirts.close
FDemocracy Now! produces a daily, global, independent news hour hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. Our reporting includes breaking daily news headlines and in-depth interviews with people on the front lines of the world’s most pressing issues. On Democracy Now!, you’ll hear a diversity of voices speaking for themselves, providing a unique and sometimes provocative perspective on global events.close
Brad is an L.A.-based investigative journalist/blogger, political commentator, broadcaster, author, Commonweal Institute Fellow, and the Publisher and Executive Editor of The BRAD BLOG (http://Bradblog.com), which Brit Hume of Fox "News" has described as "popular". (For somewhat more effusive testimonials, see below.) As a writer, he has been a regular contributor to Salon, National Memo, The Progressive, Truthout and Trial Lawyer Magazine. He's written for Mother Jones, The Guardian in the UK, Slate, Huffington Post, AlterNet, Editor & Publisher, ComputerWorld, Columbus Free Press, Harvard's Nieman Foundation of Journalism, Hustler and many other non-pornographic publications and websites. Links to many of his articles and editorials at those publications and elsewhere can be found here. On radio, after five years as the regular fill-in host for the nationally syndicated Mike Malloy Show, he now hosts host's the nationally (and internationally) syndicated program The BradCast each weekday. It's heard on flagship affiliate Pacifica Radio's KPFK and many other terrestrial air stations and Internet outlets around the world.close
Oldies Time Machine: The show initially began with mostly familiar oldies from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, but at the suggestion of Sam Ward, the audioldies webmaster, in Toronto Canada the show was expanded to include rare tracks and “B” sides of records not normally played on commercial radio stations. In May 2015, Steve Relocated to Tennessee, and the show is currently being produced from his new home. You’ll discover plenty of familiar oldies from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s on the show but it’s the rare cuts that makes the show different!close
Got Science? Podcast From the brains of scientists to your ears. The Got Science? podcast features one-on-one discussions with scientists and experts about their research and how it applies to current issues like climate change, missile defense, autonomous vehicles, and more.close
Planetary Radio Let The Planetary Society’s weekly podcast take you to the outer reaches of the solar system and beyond. Host Mat Kaplan visits with scientists, engineers, mission leaders, astronauts, advocates, and writers who provide their unique and exciting perspectives on the exploration of our universe. We are proud to feature Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition on the first Friday of every month. Mat and The Planetary Society's Chief Advocate, Casey Dreier, dive deep into the policy and politics behind what we do and where we go in space.close
We have fun drawing surprising connections between the latest science and technology research to give you the Big Picture. Leading researchers, techies, and journalists join astronomer Seth Shostak and science journalist Molly Bentley each week to provide a smart and humorous take on emerging scientific research. Our regular "Skeptic Check" episodes cast a critical eye on pseudoscience.
Sojourner Truth brings you news and views on local, national, and international policies and stories that affect us all. We draw out how those of us most impacted – women, communities of color and other communities are responding. We also discuss the inter-relationship between art and politics. At the start of our show we bring you the headlines of the day.close
Pláticas de Salud con OHA es un esfuerzo del estado de Oregon para brindarle información de salud relevante sobre la pandemia de COVID-19. En este segmento de Pláticas de salud, nos acompaña Nikol Ramírez del Centro Familiar Mano a Mano, Denise Piza, Coordinadora Regional de Alcance de OHA y la Doctora Andrea Lara, Asesora Principal de Salud para el departamento de Tratamientos contra COVID-19 de OHA. La Doctora Lara, nos informa sobre los tratamientos contra COVID-19 disponibles gratuitamente por medio de TeleSalud o TeleMedicina. Ella nos explica cómo acceder a este recurso y quienes son elegibles para recibir el tratamiento.close
A show that focuses on three musical genres: Blues, Jazz, and Rock, and is broadcast every Saturday morning from 9-11AM. It is also available for stream via the “Listen Live” link on our homepage at kyaq.orgclose
Sprouts is 29 minutes in length and is produced at a different location every week, hosted by the local radio producers, with assistance from Pacifica Radio staff who provide Sprouts Production Instructions, including the introduction and closing script and music, as well as assistance, if needed. Topics vary from mini-documentaries, to in-depth interviews, to breaking events and issues of importance. Hyper-local stories of global interest are shared.close
FDemocracy Now! produces a daily, global, independent news hour hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. Our reporting includes breaking daily news headlines and in-depth interviews with people on the front lines of the world’s most pressing issues. On Democracy Now!, you’ll hear a diversity of voices speaking for themselves, providing a unique and sometimes provocative perspective on global events.close
Show Description: Gilbert “Gib” Bernhardt, an Oregon Coast Community College adjunct instructor of geology hosts “Classical Music for Everyone”.close
Sojourner Truth brings you news and views on local, national, and international policies and stories that affect us all. We draw out how those of us most impacted – women, communities of color and other communities are responding. We also discuss the inter-relationship between art and politics. At the start of our show we bring you the headlines of the day.close
Born and raised in Virginia, he grew up with a love of acoustic music. After 12 years of appearing on Portland’s KBOO radio program, Music From The True Vine, Chip Russell (Uncle Chippy) brings his love of bluegrass and old-time music to KYAQ and Lincoln County. The show will delve into the history of the music by presenting live archival recordings tied into background info on the bands and performers.close
Welcome to the 31st year of Radio Curious, now proudly part of the Library of Congress, and regularly broadcast on approximately 100 radio stations. Here you will find close to 1000 half hour interviews on a curiously wide array of topics concerning life and ideas. These programs are a gift to you from Radio Curious host and producer Barry Vogel. He started Radio Curious in 1991, to expand the work he began in 1974 as an Attorney, Counselor and Mediator in Ukiah, California, the Mendocino County seat, located about 110 miles north of San Francisco, California.close
Magical Mystery Tour — co-hosted alternately by TC and Ed K — is a magical, mystical three-hour excursion through music from the mid 1960s through the early ’70s. Reminiscent of that era’s free-form radio, the music is hand picked, mostly “on the fly.” You’ll hear bands like Led Zeppelin; Jefferson Airplane; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; Emerson, Lake, and Palmer; and Credence Clearwater Revival.close
Rick Haggerty hosts “Kickin’ It For Peace, Culture & Education,” a musically significant and fun weekly 2 hour show devoted to musical themes (with commentary), such as musical anniversaries, honoring musician birthdays and musician passing. Also highlighted is “This Date in Music History,” along with social justice and climate related spots, such as Prison Radio and Yale’s Climate Connections. My show audience members have reported looking forward to great music and learning facts about musicians and their music and musical careers that they never knew previously. Past live music and interview shows of “Kickin’ It” are available on my youtube channel and Archive.org.close
If you want your soul... get it UpFront! Producer and host Sanguine Fromage, WERU DJ since 2005, serves up a weekly blend of funk, soul, and jazz, plus sprinklings of R&B, gospel, and hip-hop. UpFront Soul showcases obscure artists and back-catalogue offerings from more familiar names. You'll find West African funk, funk-enriched jazz, deep soul, and only the best modern music.close
Sojourner Truth brings you news and views on local, national, and international policies and stories that affect us all. We draw out how those of us most impacted – women, communities of color and other communities are responding. We also discuss the inter-relationship between art and politics. At the start of our show we bring you the headlines of the day.close
Coast Range Radio is a radio show and podcast that holds conversations with inspiring individuals dedicated to creating a better world, produced by the Coast Range Association. We interview folks who work to build just communities that provide for people and the natural world. We are particularly interested in the connections between Oregon’s forests, social justice, and the climate crisis.close
FTake a trip and never leave the farm. Host Jim Vanhoeck presents selected high-quality live recordings of Grateful Dead concerts over the decades. For all you Deadheads out there (and you know who you are), a tasty journey through some great music from one of the greatest live performances bands ever. Jim wants your comments. Email him at: coastaldead@outlook.comclose
Sojourner Truth brings you news and views on local, national, and international policies and stories that affect us all. We draw out how those of us most impacted – women, communities of color and other communities are responding. We also discuss the inter-relationship between art and politics. At the start of our show we bring you the headlines of the day.close
A show that focuses on three musical genres: Blues, Jazz, and Rock, and is broadcast every Saturday morning from 9-11AM. It is also available for stream via the “Listen Live” link on our homepage at kyaq.orgclose
With co-hosts Rick Hunt and Deborah Reger, Moccasin Tracks will focus on music by Native American and Indigenous musicians in all genres. We will play some oldster (vintage) LPs on occasion and have interviews with Native Peoples and Native News Briefs on the regular.close
Bluegrass by the Sea with Chip Russell Born And Raised In Virginia, He Grew Up With A Love Of Acoustic Music. After 12 Years Of Appearing On Portland's KBOO Radio Program, Music From The True Vine, Chip Russell (Uncle Chippy) Brings His Love Of Bluegrass And Old-Time Music To KYAQ And Lincoln County. The Show Will Delve Into The History Of The Music By Presenting Live Archival Recordings Tied Into Background Info On The Bands And Performers.
Bill Wiist explores the history of the blues, from the old masters to contemporary favorites.close
Show Description: Gilbert “Gib” Bernhardt, an Oregon Coast Community College adjunct instructor of geology hosts “Classical Music for Everyone”.close
Peace Talks Radio: A Series of Hour-long Specials On Peacemaking and Nonviolent Conflict Resolution Strategies (Newscast Friendly Hours) BE PART OF THE SOLUTION!In a time when news of war and conflict and political divisiveness seem to fill our media, the Peace Talks Radio series tries to take back some media real estate for talk about making peace in our daily lives as well as to provide information on topics that relate to a more peaceful world – locally, nationally and globally. Suzanne Kryder, Peace Talks host says: "We're operating on the theory that any kind of violence, even on a global scale or a large nation-to-nation scale, really starts within an individual's heart. It really starts with individuals not getting their needs met. We look at issues like creating justice for people but we also want to take it down to just an individual level of how people make peace within themselves, or between two people,...
He was born in Winsted, Connecticut on February 27, 1934. In 1955 Ralph Nader received an AB magna cum laude from Princeton University, and in 1958 he received a LLB with distinction from Harvard University. His career began as a lawyer in Hartford, Connecticut in 1959 and from 1961-63 he lectured on history and government at the University of Hartford. In 1965-66 he received the Nieman Fellows award and was named one of ten Outstanding Young Men of Year by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1967. Between 1967-68 he returned to Princeton as a lecturer, and he continues to speak at colleges and universities across the United States. In his career as consumer advocate he founded many organizations including the Center for Study of Responsive Law, the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), the Center for Auto Safety, Public Citizen, Clean Water Action Project, the Disability Rights Center, the Pension Rights Center, the Project for Corporate Responsibility and The Multinational Monitor(a monthly magazine).close
If you want your soul... get it UpFront! Producer and host Sanguine Fromage, WERU DJ since 2005, serves up a weekly blend of funk, soul, and jazz, plus sprinklings of R&B, gospel, and hip-hop. UpFront Soul showcases obscure artists and back-catalogue offerings from more familiar names. You'll find West African funk, funk-enriched jazz, deep soul, and only the best modern music.close